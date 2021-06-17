Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Acquires 1,115 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 16.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 68.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $259.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $264.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $303.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.29.

In related news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,699 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.12, for a total transaction of $1,887,178.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director David Maclennan bought 420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $237.86 per share, with a total value of $99,901.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $211,695.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CAT stock traded down $7.28 on Thursday, reaching $209.88. The company had a trading volume of 213,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,260,430. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.97 billion, a PE ratio of 34.13, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $234.41. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.80 and a 12 month high of $246.69.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.94. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 26.63%. The business had revenue of $11.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 9.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.80%.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.