Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Boosts Stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY raised its position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,740 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY owned 0.10% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $10,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantitative Value Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 1st quarter worth approximately $350,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,470,387 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $222,580,000 after buying an additional 68,514 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 72,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,956,000 after buying an additional 11,528 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,321 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,931,000 after buying an additional 5,678 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ JKHY remained flat at $$164.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 5,521 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 575,943. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.23 billion, a PE ratio of 42.23, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $158.95. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52 week low of $141.65 and a 52 week high of $200.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.09. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.22% and a return on equity of 19.88%. The company had revenue of $433.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $439.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jack Henry & Associates announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, May 17th that allows the company to buyback 5,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is 47.67%.

Several brokerages have commented on JKHY. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $179.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.38.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

See Also: 12b-1 Fees

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY).

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.