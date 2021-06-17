Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Has $19.18 Million Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY cut its holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,333 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 335 shares during the period. Shopify accounts for approximately 1.4% of Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in Shopify were worth $19,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aequim Alternative Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Shopify in the fourth quarter worth about $507,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 2.5% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,868,340 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,493,317,000 after purchasing an additional 143,601 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 8.4% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,651,415 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,146,791,000 after purchasing an additional 361,625 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Shopify by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,936,577 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,192,108,000 after acquiring an additional 85,903 shares during the period. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its stake in Shopify by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 1,795,290 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,032,179,000 after acquiring an additional 72,742 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.03% of the company’s stock.

SHOP has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Shopify from $1,315.00 to $1,420.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. CIBC lowered their price target on Shopify from $1,644.50 to $1,325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Shopify from $1,000.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Shopify from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,397.85.

Shares of Shopify stock traded up $74.33 on Thursday, hitting $1,440.63. 65,910 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,360,529. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,189.12. The company has a market cap of $179.11 billion, a PE ratio of 107.08, a PEG ratio of 33.74 and a beta of 1.44. Shopify Inc. has a one year low of $810.59 and a one year high of $1,499.75. The company has a quick ratio of 17.13, a current ratio of 17.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $1.27. The company had revenue of $988.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $851.43 million. Shopify had a net margin of 46.67% and a return on equity of 6.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. Research analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

