Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Has $26.06 Million Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY reduced its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 141,255 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 895 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney makes up approximately 1.9% of Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $26,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth $3,003,286,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,494,013 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,531,925,000 after buying an additional 5,288,711 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth $773,911,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,913,777 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,332,698,000 after buying an additional 3,315,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,108,070 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,817,340,000 after buying an additional 3,291,751 shares in the last quarter. 64.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total value of $98,667,649.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 569,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,993,966.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $1,493,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,376,269.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the topic of several research reports. Argus upped their price objective on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Wolfe Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $226.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $222.00 to $213.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.48.

DIS stock traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $175.24. 226,934 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,196,097. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $180.03. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $108.02 and a 12 month high of $203.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $318.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.19.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a positive return on equity of 2.07%. The company had revenue of $15.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

