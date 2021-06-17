Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Has $4.39 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) by 18.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 77,767 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,054 shares during the quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $4,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHR. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 88.8% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 854.5% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $77,000.

Shares of SCHR traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $56.74. 218 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 613,547. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.78. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $56.29 and a 52 week high of $58.99.

