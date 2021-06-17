Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Reduces Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lowered its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 17.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,490 shares during the quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Rede Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 6,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 2,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period.

Shares of IVV traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $422.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 357,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,358,517. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $418.65. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $300.11 and a 52-week high of $425.94.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

