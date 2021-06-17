Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 82.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,868 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 273,026 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $4,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 935.9% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 404 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on CTSH shares. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.76.

In related news, EVP Becky Schmitt sold 2,808 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.15, for a total value of $199,789.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,501,976.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 5,858 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total transaction of $417,089.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 57,830 shares in the company, valued at $4,117,496. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,897 shares of company stock worth $704,217. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $70.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.16 and a fifty-two week high of $82.73. The firm has a market cap of $36.92 billion, a PE ratio of 24.56, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.98.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology service provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 16.77%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.07%.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

See Also: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.