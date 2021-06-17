Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 381,400 shares, a decrease of 20.8% from the May 13th total of 481,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 207,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.
Shares of UTF stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $28.11. 196,056 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 227,323. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.94. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund has a fifty-two week low of $21.42 and a fifty-two week high of $29.95.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th.
About Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund
Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.
See Also: How to invest using market indexes
Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.