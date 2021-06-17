Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 381,400 shares, a decrease of 20.8% from the May 13th total of 481,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 207,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Shares of UTF stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $28.11. 196,056 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 227,323. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.94. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund has a fifty-two week low of $21.42 and a fifty-two week high of $29.95.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 112,278 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after purchasing an additional 36,986 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 408,830 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,556,000 after purchasing an additional 6,245 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 70.8% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 77,352 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 32,051 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,626 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $289,000.

About Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

