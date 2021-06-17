Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP) Shares Sold by Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC reduced its holdings in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,671 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,009 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 1.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 180,190 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares during the period. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $218,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 17,893 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 987 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE RNP traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $26.68. The stock had a trading volume of 2,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,849. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.45 and a fifty-two week high of $27.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.72.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.124 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.58%.

About Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

