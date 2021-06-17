Coles Group (OTCMKTS:CLEGF) Lowered to Neutral at Citigroup

Coles Group (OTCMKTS:CLEGF) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CLEGF. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Coles Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Coles Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

Shares of CLEGF stock remained flat at $$13.00 on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 101 shares, compared to its average volume of 289. Coles Group has a 12 month low of $11.20 and a 12 month high of $14.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.71.

Coles Group Limited operates as a retailer in Australia. The company operates through Supermarkets, Liquor, and Express segments. It provides fresh food, groceries, and general merchandise through 824 supermarkets, including coles online and coles financial services. The company operates coles.com.au, which offers a choice of home delivery; and provides insurance, credit cards, and personal loans to Australian families.

