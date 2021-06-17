Colfax Co. (CFXA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.44 on July 15th

Colfax Co. (NASDAQ:CFXA) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be given a dividend of 1.4375 per share on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $5.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 13th.

CFXA opened at $187.40 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $181.17. Colfax has a 12 month low of $111.09 and a 12 month high of $205.31.

Get Colfax alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Colfax stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Colfax Co. (NASDAQ:CFXA) by 18,033.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 544 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 541 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Colfax were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Fabrication Technology and Medical Technology. The Fabrication Technology segment formulates, develops, manufactures, and supplies consumable products and equipment, including cutting, joining, and automated welding products, as well as gas control equipment.

See Also: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Colfax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colfax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.