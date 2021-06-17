Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Carlson Capital L P

Carlson Capital L P reduced its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 63.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,939 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 73,650 shares during the period. Carlson Capital L P’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 274.7% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 562 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 240.3% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. 82.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total value of $39,173,949.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total transaction of $229,323.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,682,806.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 717,670 shares of company stock valued at $39,636,593 in the last quarter. 1.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CMCSA stock opened at $57.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $261.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.88. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $37.77 and a one year high of $59.11.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $27.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.83 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 13.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.31%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CMCSA. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.86.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

