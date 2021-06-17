Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Boosts Stock Position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,496 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 66.9% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 140.0% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALXN opened at $180.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 4.52. The firm has a market cap of $39.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.28. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.91 and a 52-week high of $183.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.24.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.43% and a net margin of 10.89%. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.22 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 12.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on ALXN. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer upgraded Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $156.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.32.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

