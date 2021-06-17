Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Grows Holdings in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,651 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $3,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 108,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,923,000 after acquiring an additional 15,068 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 207.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 12,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 8,764 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,177,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,097,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,868,000 after acquiring an additional 235,086 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in The Ensign Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $340,000. 86.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Daren Shaw sold 375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total value of $33,465.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,780,206.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lee A. Daniels sold 983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.67, for a total transaction of $81,264.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,719,075.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,314 shares of company stock worth $2,498,064. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENSG opened at $84.93 on Thursday. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.85 and a 52 week high of $98.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $85.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.71, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.00.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 21.34%. The company had revenue of $627.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.25 million. As a group, research analysts expect that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.0525 dividend. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.14%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ENSG shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.14.

The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. It operates in two segments, Transitional and Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers transitional and skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.

