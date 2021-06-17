Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Grows Position in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,184 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,174 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in NeoGenomics were worth $4,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in NeoGenomics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $309,000. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in NeoGenomics by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 192,305 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,275,000 after acquiring an additional 11,805 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG lifted its stake in NeoGenomics by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 787,953 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,003,000 after acquiring an additional 239,507 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in NeoGenomics by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,414 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in NeoGenomics by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 989,473 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $47,722,000 after acquiring an additional 14,067 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Robert J. Shovlin sold 130,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.31, for a total value of $5,134,043.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 249,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,824,119.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce K. Crowther sold 20,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.46, for a total transaction of $859,631.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 59,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,469,523.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 320,568 shares of company stock valued at $12,828,875 in the last three months. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NeoGenomics stock opened at $42.77 on Thursday. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.21 and a 52-week high of $61.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -534.63 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 13.91 and a quick ratio of 13.60.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.05). NeoGenomics had a positive return on equity of 0.83% and a negative net margin of 2.42%. The business had revenue of $115.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. NeoGenomics’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $46.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.46.

NeoGenomics Profile

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers It provides cytogenetics testing services to study normal and abnormal chromosomes and their relationship to diseases; fluorescence in-situ hybridization testing services that focus on detecting and locating the presence or absence of specific DNA sequences and genes on chromosomes; flow cytometry testing services to measure the characteristics of cell populations; and immunohistochemistry and digital imaging testing services to localize cellular proteins in tissue section, as well as to allow clients to visualize scanned slides, and perform quantitative analysis for various stains.

