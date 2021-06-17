Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Purchases 408 Shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,724 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Cognex were worth $4,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,950,120 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,572,669,000 after purchasing an additional 393,117 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Cognex by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,068,826 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $968,944,000 after acquiring an additional 102,230 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Cognex by 4.5% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,876,545 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $404,704,000 after acquiring an additional 209,608 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Cognex by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,310,036 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $185,461,000 after acquiring an additional 639,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cognex during the fourth quarter worth about $153,924,000. Institutional investors own 88.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Dianne M. Parrotte sold 333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total value of $26,649.99. Following the transaction, the director now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,649.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CGNX opened at $79.54 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.13 and a beta of 1.64. Cognex Co. has a twelve month low of $55.78 and a twelve month high of $101.82.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $239.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.33 million. Cognex had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 25.55%. The business’s revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cognex Co. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Cognex’s payout ratio is 24.00%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CGNX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Cognex from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Cognex from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.57.

About Cognex

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

