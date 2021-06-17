Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Sells 2,521 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS trimmed its stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 5.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 45,407 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,521 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $4,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in D.R. Horton by 41.8% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 363 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its position in D.R. Horton by 1.7% in the first quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 6,529 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in D.R. Horton by 4.2% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,166 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in D.R. Horton by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,058 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC grew its position in D.R. Horton by 0.3% in the first quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 46,792 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,170,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

DHI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on D.R. Horton from $87.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on D.R. Horton in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Argus increased their target price on D.R. Horton from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.62.

NYSE:DHI opened at $87.33 on Thursday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.24 and a 1-year high of $106.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $94.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.65.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.35. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 25.71% and a net margin of 13.16%. The firm had revenue of $6.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 10.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 12.99%.

In other news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total transaction of $426,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $882,172.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Aron M. Odom sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total value of $307,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,992.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,000 shares of company stock worth $1,241,800. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

