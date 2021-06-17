Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Trims Stock Position in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS cut its position in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 97,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,061 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $3,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 533.0% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Trip.com Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 15.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GVO Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Trip.com Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $130,000. 65.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ TCOM opened at $37.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.01 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.42. Trip.com Group Limited has a one year low of $25.13 and a one year high of $45.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.35. Trip.com Group had a net margin of 22.52% and a negative return on equity of 0.62%. The business had revenue of $628.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.98 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trip.com Group Limited will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TCOM shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.07.

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. It acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, including flight delay insurance, air accident insurance, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

