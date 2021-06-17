Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) Shares Bought by Champlain Investment Partners LLC

Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) by 1.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,046,155 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,085 shares during the quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Community Bank System were worth $80,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Community Bank System during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Community Bank System during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Community Bank System during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Community Bank System during the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY acquired a new stake in shares of Community Bank System during the first quarter worth about $223,000. 70.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CBU opened at $81.08 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $79.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 24.72 and a beta of 0.71. Community Bank System, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.41 and a fifty-two week high of $82.53.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $152.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.44 million. Community Bank System had a net margin of 28.69% and a return on equity of 8.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.01%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Community Bank System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

In other Community Bank System news, Director Kerrie D. Macpherson bought 439 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $79.81 per share, for a total transaction of $35,036.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,278.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Community Bank System Profile

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

