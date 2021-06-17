Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (OTCMKTS:CODYY) Stock Rating Lowered by Kepler Capital Markets

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (OTCMKTS:CODYY) was downgraded by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CODYY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of CODYY stock opened at $13.45 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.15. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain has a 12-month low of $6.75 and a 12-month high of $14.17.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for wellbeing worldwide. It operates in five segments: High Performance Solutions; Northern Europe; Southern Europe Â- Middle East (ME) & Africa; Americas; and Asia-Pacific. The company offers glass for building, industrial mortars, exterior products, and pipes; insulation, plasterboards, and interior glass products; and coated glass and high performance materials.

