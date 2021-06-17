Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU) Upgraded to “Neutral” by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU) was upgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has a $20.60 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.28% from the stock’s current price.
Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CCU. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th.
Shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas stock opened at $18.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.46. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas has a 52-week low of $10.72 and a 52-week high of $19.50.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 116,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 17,681 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 152,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 17,394 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 68.6% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 67,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after buying an additional 27,653 shares in the last quarter. Discerene Group LP acquired a new position in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas during the 4th quarter worth about $8,899,000. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 55.7% during the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,000,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,205,000 after buying an additional 2,146,967 shares in the last quarter. 17.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Company Profile
CompaÃ±Ãa CervecerÃas Unidas SA operates as a beverage company principally in Chile, Argentina, Uruguay, Paraguay, Colombia, and Bolivia. The company operates through three segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. It produces and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beer under proprietary and licensed brands, as well as distributes Pernod Ricard products in non-supermarket retail stores.
