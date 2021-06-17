Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU) Upgraded to “Neutral” by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU) was upgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has a $20.60 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.28% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CCU. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

Shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas stock opened at $18.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.46. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas has a 52-week low of $10.72 and a 52-week high of $19.50.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $797.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.08 million. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 9.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Compañía Cervecerías Unidas will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 116,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 17,681 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 152,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 17,394 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 68.6% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 67,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after buying an additional 27,653 shares in the last quarter. Discerene Group LP acquired a new position in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas during the 4th quarter worth about $8,899,000. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 55.7% during the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,000,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,205,000 after buying an additional 2,146,967 shares in the last quarter. 17.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Company Profile

CompaÃ±Ã­a CervecerÃ­as Unidas SA operates as a beverage company principally in Chile, Argentina, Uruguay, Paraguay, Colombia, and Bolivia. The company operates through three segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. It produces and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beer under proprietary and licensed brands, as well as distributes Pernod Ricard products in non-supermarket retail stores.

