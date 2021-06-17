COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) Trading Down 3.9%

Shares of COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) dropped 3.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $37.55 and last traded at $37.55. Approximately 105 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 399,570 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.08.

CMPS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of COMPASS Pathways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.83.

The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.63.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.14. As a group, analysts predict that COMPASS Pathways plc will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMPS. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 649,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,903,000 after buying an additional 120,339 shares during the last quarter. Founders Fund VII Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,572,000. Jefferies Group LLC lifted its position in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 67.3% during the 4th quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 554,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,404,000 after buying an additional 222,962 shares during the last quarter. Falcon Edge Capital LP lifted its position in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Falcon Edge Capital LP now owns 269,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,920,000 after buying an additional 19,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 225,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,318,000 after buying an additional 14,478 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.38% of the company’s stock.

COMPASS Pathways Company Profile (NASDAQ:CMPS)

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin formulation that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat patients with treatment-resistant depression. The company was formerly known as COMPASS Rx Limited and changed its name to COMPASS Pathways plc in August 2020.

