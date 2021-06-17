Concord Wealth Partners Boosts Position in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 12,550.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Equinix were worth $172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Equinix by 1,333.3% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 43 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Gary Hromadko sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $796.00, for a total transaction of $7,960,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 158,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,975,756. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Sara Baack sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.00, for a total value of $187,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,137,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,501 shares of company stock worth $13,019,508. Corporate insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EQIX. Barclays raised their price objective on Equinix from $861.00 to $867.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Equinix from $830.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Equinix from $850.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet raised Equinix from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Equinix from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $840.37.

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX opened at $812.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. Equinix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $586.73 and a twelve month high of $839.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $734.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.80 billion, a PE ratio of 177.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.28.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.03 by ($4.29). The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.21 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a $2.87 dividend. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. Equinix’s payout ratio is currently 46.37%.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

