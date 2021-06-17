Concord Wealth Partners Buys 1,520 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 329.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,520 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSM. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at $6,841,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 241.0% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,649 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 933.3% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 651 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

NYSE:TSM opened at $119.00 on Thursday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a twelve month low of $55.27 and a twelve month high of $142.20. The company has a market capitalization of $617.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $12.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.83 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 29.55% and a net margin of 38.86%. On average, analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a $0.3917 dividend. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is presently 41.00%.

Several research analysts have commented on TSM shares. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.60.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

Featured Story: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.