Concord Wealth Partners Buys 199 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 20.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,196 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in General Dynamics were worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 11.4% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 657 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Glenview Trust Co lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 63.5% in the first quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 2,938 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the first quarter worth about $722,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the first quarter worth about $4,037,000. 85.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GD stock opened at $190.08 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $189.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $53.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.14. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $129.17 and a fifty-two week high of $197.51.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.95 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 8.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, June 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the aerospace company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.27%.

Several analysts have commented on GD shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $180.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Argus raised shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Friday, April 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.13.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

