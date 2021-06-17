Concord Wealth Partners Grows Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 185.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,633 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,958,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy by 307.6% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 46,937 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,621,000 after purchasing an additional 35,421 shares during the last quarter. Camden National Bank grew its position in NextEra Energy by 303.2% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 89,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,941,000 after purchasing an additional 67,659 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy by 303.4% during the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 69,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,332,000 after purchasing an additional 51,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 132.4% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 2,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter. 75.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO James L. Robo sold 118,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.55, for a total value of $8,678,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 9,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $741,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,598,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 209,976 shares of company stock valued at $15,694,186. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy stock opened at $73.37 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $143.91 billion, a PE ratio of 34.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.52. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.44 and a 1 year high of $87.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.10.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NEE shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.77.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

