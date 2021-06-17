Concord Wealth Partners Raises Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 14,238.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,011 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,990 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Corning were worth $131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Corning by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 38,212 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Corning by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 42,122 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after buying an additional 13,041 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Corning during the fourth quarter worth about $233,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Corning during the fourth quarter valued at about $317,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Corning in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on Corning from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corning presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.80.

In other Corning news, major shareholder Display Co. Ltd. Samsung sold 35,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total value of $1,522,150,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 115,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,001,350,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Roger W. Jr. Ferguson acquired 1,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $42.14 per share, with a total value of $59,838.80. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 5,553 shares of company stock valued at $239,744 and have sold 70,323,018 shares valued at $3,058,794,508. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE GLW traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $40.11. 13,019 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,700,229. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.17. The company has a market cap of $34.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.04, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.16. Corning Incorporated has a twelve month low of $25.10 and a twelve month high of $46.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. Corning had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.06%.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

