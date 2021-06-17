Concord Wealth Partners Sells 45 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Concord Wealth Partners decreased its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 34.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 45 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Booking were worth $196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 46 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 153 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 77 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 146 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. 90.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Booking news, Director Jeffery H. Boyd sold 873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,228.65, for a total transaction of $1,945,611.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,334,534.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on BKNG. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Booking from $2,350.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Bank of America raised shares of Booking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Booking from $2,550.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,850.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Booking has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,416.38.

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG opened at $2,305.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $94.65 billion, a PE ratio of 134.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,532.83 and a 1 year high of $2,516.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,347.95.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($5.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($7.26) by $2.00. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Booking had a net margin of 12.44% and a negative return on equity of 3.81%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 33.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

