Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $300 million-310 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $310.25 million.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BBCP. Zacks Investment Research cut Concrete Pumping from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Concrete Pumping from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.15.

Shares of NASDAQ BBCP opened at $8.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $472.65 million, a PE ratio of -6.07 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.38. Concrete Pumping has a 12-month low of $2.82 and a 12-month high of $8.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.95.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Concrete Pumping stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP) by 55.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,011 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,026 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.05% of Concrete Pumping worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.28% of the company’s stock.

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Camfaud brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

