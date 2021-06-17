ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) Director Stephen T. Boswell Acquires 2,200 Shares

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) Director Stephen T. Boswell acquired 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.19 per share, with a total value of $59,818.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 47,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,283,748.66. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

ConnectOne Bancorp stock opened at $27.94 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.21. ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.12 and a 1-year high of $28.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.41.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.15. ConnectOne Bancorp had a net margin of 30.79% and a return on equity of 11.54%. The business had revenue of $64.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.15 million. On average, research analysts forecast that ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This is a boost from ConnectOne Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. ConnectOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 20.66%.

A number of research firms have commented on CNOB. TheStreet upgraded shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in a report on Thursday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.50.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNOB. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 209.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $163,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $191,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. 64.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ConnectOne Bancorp Company Profile

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank, a chartered commercial bank that provides various commercial banking products and services. The company's deposit products include personal and business checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, and time and savings accounts.

