Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) Major Shareholder Snow Lake Holdings, Inc. Sells 998 Shares of Stock

Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) major shareholder Snow Lake Holdings, Inc. sold 998 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total transaction of $28,223.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,503,506.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of CONN opened at $28.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.60. Conn’s, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.59 and a 1-year high of $31.48. The stock has a market cap of $830.54 million, a PE ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 2.61.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The specialty retailer reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $1.25. Conn’s had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 18.58%. The business had revenue of $363.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.56 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.89) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Conn’s, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CONN. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Conn’s by 60.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,395 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 9,216 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Conn’s by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,059 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 4,609 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Conn’s by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 23,050 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 3,440 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Conn’s by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 66,158 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 8,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in Conn’s by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 80,217 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 9,784 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CONN. TheStreet raised shares of Conn’s from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Conn’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th.

Conn’s Company Profile

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as traditional and specialty mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

