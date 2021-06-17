Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Acquired by Providence Capital Advisors LLC

Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,179 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 672 shares during the quarter. Constellation Brands comprises 1.6% of Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $4,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of STZ. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $365,957,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,120,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,794,000 after purchasing an additional 908,033 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 25,547.1% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 471,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,371,000 after purchasing an additional 470,067 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth $73,700,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 140.5% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 394,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,343,000 after purchasing an additional 230,276 shares during the last quarter. 70.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Constellation Brands news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 27,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.19, for a total transaction of $6,536,345.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James A. Jr. Sabia sold 12,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.05, for a total value of $2,897,286.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 58,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,875,418.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 49,999 shares of company stock valued at $11,986,684. 15.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:STZ traded down $2.47 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $231.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,111,473. The firm has a market cap of $44.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.40. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.63 and a 1 year high of $244.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $236.52.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.27. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 21.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd. This is an increase from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 9.33%.

STZ has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Constellation Brands in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Sunday, June 6th. OTR Global raised Constellation Brands from a “negative” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Constellation Brands from $219.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, MKM Partners cut their price target on Constellation Brands from $219.00 to $216.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 9th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Constellation Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.50.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

