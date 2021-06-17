Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) PT Raised to $41.00 at KeyCorp

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.11% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays downgraded Continental Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Continental Resources from $26.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded Continental Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James upgraded Continental Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Continental Resources from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Continental Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.88.

Shares of Continental Resources stock opened at $36.57 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.30. Continental Resources has a 52 week low of $11.09 and a 52 week high of $37.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.07 and a beta of 3.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.25. Continental Resources had a negative return on equity of 1.80% and a negative net margin of 5.19%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $922.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Continental Resources will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Pat Bent sold 7,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.63, for a total transaction of $216,684.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ellis L. Mccain sold 27,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total value of $835,661.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,051 shares of company stock worth $1,252,071. Insiders own 82.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Continental Resources by 2.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 163,253 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,223,000 after purchasing an additional 3,208 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its stake in Continental Resources by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 137,881 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 10,815 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP lifted its holdings in Continental Resources by 466.7% during the fourth quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 104,913 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,710,000 after buying an additional 86,400 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Continental Resources by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 264,390 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,310,000 after buying an additional 15,475 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Continental Resources during the fourth quarter worth $1,368,000. 13.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

