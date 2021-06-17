Contrasting Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) and Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA)

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) and Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

This table compares Peloton Interactive and Escalade’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Peloton Interactive $1.83 billion 17.16 -$71.60 million ($0.32) -328.25 Escalade $273.65 million 1.15 $25.93 million $1.82 12.47

Escalade has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Peloton Interactive. Peloton Interactive is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Escalade, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

68.8% of Peloton Interactive shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.5% of Escalade shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.5% of Peloton Interactive shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.4% of Escalade shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Peloton Interactive has a beta of 0.67, meaning that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Escalade has a beta of 1.34, meaning that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Peloton Interactive and Escalade’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Peloton Interactive 5.78% 11.53% 5.66% Escalade 9.96% 21.22% 14.31%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Peloton Interactive and Escalade, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Peloton Interactive 2 4 23 0 2.72 Escalade 0 0 1 0 3.00

Peloton Interactive currently has a consensus price target of $140.97, suggesting a potential upside of 34.17%. Escalade has a consensus price target of $28.00, suggesting a potential upside of 23.35%. Given Peloton Interactive’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Peloton Interactive is more favorable than Escalade.

Summary

Escalade beats Peloton Interactive on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc. provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes. As of December 09, 2020, it had approximately 3.6 million members. The company markets and sells its interactive fitness products directly through its retail showrooms and at onepeloton.com. Peloton Interactive, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Escalade Company Profile

Escalade, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sporting goods in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company manufactures, imports, and distributes various sporting goods brands in basketball goals, archery, indoor and outdoor game recreation, and fitness products. It offers archery products under the Bear Archery, Trophy Ridge, Whisker Biscuit, Cajun Bowfishing, Karnage, Fletcher, SIK, BearX, and Rocket brand names; table tennis products under the STIGA and Ping-Pong brands; basketball goals under the Goalrilla, Goaliath, Silverback, Hoopstar, and Goalsetter brand names; and pickleball under the Onix, DURA, and Pickleball Now brands. The company also provides play systems under the Woodplay, Jack & June, and Childlife brands; fitness products under the STEP, Lifeline, Kettleworx, Natural Fitness, and PER4M brand names; safety and utility weights under the USWeight brand; hockey and soccer game tables under the Triumph Sports, Atomic, American Legend, and HJ Scott brands; and billiard accessories under the American Heritage Billiards, Cue&Case, Lucasi, Mizerak, PureX, Rage, and Players brand names. In addition, it offers darting products under the Unicorn, Accudart, Arachnid, Nodor, and Winmau brands; water sports under the RAVE Sports brand; and outdoor game products under the Victory Tailgate, Triumph Sports, Zume Games, and Viva Sol brand names. The company provides its products through sporting goods retailers, specialty dealers, online retailers, traditional department stores, and mass merchants. Escalade, Incorporated was founded in 1922 and is headquartered in Evansville, Indiana.

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.