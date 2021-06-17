Contrasting The Southern Banc (OTCMKTS:SRNN) and Heritage Southeast Bancorporation (OTCMKTS:HSBI)

The Southern Banc (OTCMKTS:SRNN) and Heritage Southeast Bancorporation (OTCMKTS:HSBI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

Get The Southern Banc alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for The Southern Banc and Heritage Southeast Bancorporation, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Southern Banc 0 0 0 0 N/A Heritage Southeast Bancorporation 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.0% of Heritage Southeast Bancorporation shares are held by institutional investors. 22.0% of The Southern Banc shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 29.6% of Heritage Southeast Bancorporation shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares The Southern Banc and Heritage Southeast Bancorporation’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Southern Banc $5.77 million 1.09 $310,000.00 N/A N/A Heritage Southeast Bancorporation $73.92 million 2.37 $4.44 million N/A N/A

Heritage Southeast Bancorporation has higher revenue and earnings than The Southern Banc.

Profitability

This table compares The Southern Banc and Heritage Southeast Bancorporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Southern Banc 6.31% 2.80% 0.34% Heritage Southeast Bancorporation 9.75% N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

The Southern Banc has a beta of -0.18, suggesting that its share price is 118% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Heritage Southeast Bancorporation has a beta of 1, suggesting that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Summary

Heritage Southeast Bancorporation beats The Southern Banc on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The Southern Banc

The Southern Banc Company, Inc. operates as the holding company for The Southern Bank Company that provides various banking products and services in Alabama. Its personal banking products include checking accounts, home mortgage loans, home equity loans, auto loans, and personal loans. The company's business banking products comprise business checking accounts, cash flow management, real estate lending, and equipment financing. It also offers commercial accounts, accounts receivable management, factoring services, and online banking and ATM services. The company operates through four full-service banking offices located in Gadsden, Albertville, Alabama, Guntersville, and Centre, as well as through one commercial finance office located in Birmingham. The Southern Banc Company, Inc. was founded in 1936 and is based in Gadsden, Alabama.

About Heritage Southeast Bancorporation

Heritage Southeast Bancorporation, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Southeast Bank that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services primarily in North and South Metro Atlanta, southeastern Georgia, and Northeastern Florida. The company offers checking and savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; personal, home equity, mortgage, term, small business administration, commercial real estate, and construction loans; lines of credit; accounts receivable financing; credit and debit cards; and mobile, online, and telephone banking services, as well as cash management, courier, and remote deposit services. It operates through a network of 22 branches. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Jonesboro, Georgia.

Receive News & Ratings for The Southern Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Southern Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.