Core Alternative Capital Acquires 1,138 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Core Alternative Capital increased its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,821 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in Chevron were worth $6,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the first quarter valued at $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $108.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $98.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.92.

Shares of Chevron stock traded down $2.59 on Thursday, hitting $107.08. The stock had a trading volume of 856,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,544,478. The company has a 50 day moving average of $105.61. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $65.16 and a twelve month high of $113.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.31.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Chevron had a negative net margin of 8.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. The firm had revenue of $32.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,680.00%.

In other news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total value of $565,139.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

