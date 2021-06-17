Core Alternative Capital Acquires 406 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,499 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in Diageo were worth $5,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Diageo during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Diageo during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Diageo during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Diageo during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Diageo during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 10.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DEO stock traded down $0.93 on Thursday, hitting $194.21. 8,207 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 428,394. Diageo plc has a 12-month low of $127.12 and a 12-month high of $197.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $186.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.60 billion, a PE ratio of 35.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.67.

DEO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Argus upgraded Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, May 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Diageo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.33.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

