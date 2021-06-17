Core Alternative Capital Has $7.15 Million Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,331 shares during the quarter. Waste Management comprises 2.0% of Core Alternative Capital’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $7,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management during the first quarter worth about $32,000. 74.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WM stock traded down $0.77 during trading on Thursday, hitting $139.05. The company had a trading volume of 19,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,788,391. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $138.70. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $100.45 and a one year high of $144.54. The firm has a market cap of $58.70 billion, a PE ratio of 38.20, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. Waste Management had a return on equity of 24.44% and a net margin of 9.97%. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 57.07%.

In other Waste Management news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 131,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.50, for a total transaction of $18,493,312.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 284,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,903,686. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 4,430 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.55, for a total value of $622,636.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,847 shares in the company, valued at $3,070,595.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 144,729 shares of company stock worth $20,229,125 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Waste Management from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Waste Management in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Waste Management from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Waste Management from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Waste Management from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.77.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

