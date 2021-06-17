Core Alternative Capital Has $768,000 Stock Holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Core Alternative Capital lowered its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 92.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 99,100 shares during the quarter. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nwam LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 5,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA raised its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA now owns 4,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Personal Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 5,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 10,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 8,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares US Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of IYR stock traded down $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $102.78. 431,838 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,749,330. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $99.03. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $75.34 and a one year high of $105.22.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Read More: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.