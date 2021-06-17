Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Trading Down 9.2%

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) shares traded down 9.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $40.97 and last traded at $40.97. 7,246 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 489,573 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.10.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Core Laboratories from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Citigroup downgraded Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Core Laboratories from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Core Laboratories has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.11.

The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 99.62 and a beta of 3.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.40.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 31.69% and a net margin of 4.26%. The company had revenue of $108.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Core Laboratories will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Core Laboratories by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,279 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,953 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Core Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 101,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,928,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 92.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

