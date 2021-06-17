Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP) Shares Gap Down to $5.48

Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE:CAAP)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.48, but opened at $5.29. Corporación América Airports shares last traded at $5.26, with a volume of 400 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Corporación América Airports from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.47. The company has a market capitalization of $848.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 3.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $138.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.40 million. Corporación América Airports had a negative net margin of 63.01% and a negative return on equity of 27.10%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Corporación América Airports S.A. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAAP. BBR Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corporación América Airports in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Corporación América Airports in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Stokes Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corporación América Airports in the fourth quarter worth $98,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Corporación América Airports in the first quarter worth $125,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Corporación América Airports in the first quarter worth $128,000. 9.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corporación América Airports Company Profile (NYSE:CAAP)

CorporaciÃ³n AmÃ©rica Airports SA, through its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and operates airport concessions. It operates 52 airports in Latin America, Europe, and Eurasia. The company was formerly knwona as A.C.I. Airports International S.Ã r.l. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Luxembourg, Luxembourg.

