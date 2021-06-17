Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Stock Position Lifted by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 41.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 601,123 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 175,700 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $28,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aristotle Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Corteva by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 26,570,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,825,000 after buying an additional 332,087 shares in the last quarter. Starboard Value LP boosted its position in shares of Corteva by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 14,433,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,869,000 after purchasing an additional 2,723,270 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Corteva by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,222,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,859,000 after purchasing an additional 636,356 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Corteva by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,439,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,916,000 after purchasing an additional 685,851 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Corteva by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,844,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,239 shares during the period. 79.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CTVA stock opened at $43.70 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Corteva, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.83 and a twelve month high of $49.98. The company has a market cap of $32.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.83.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14. Corteva had a return on equity of 5.14% and a net margin of 6.99%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Corteva’s payout ratio is 34.67%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CTVA. KeyCorp increased their price target on Corteva from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Argus increased their price objective on Corteva from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Bank of America downgraded Corteva from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.21.

In other news, EVP Rajan Gajaria acquired 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.67 per share, with a total value of $129,142.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Samuel R. Eathington acquired 3,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $45.57 per share, for a total transaction of $149,925.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

