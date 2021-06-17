Costanzo Frank De Sells 7,213 Shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) Stock

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) CFO Costanzo Frank De sold 7,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.50, for a total value of $378,682.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,006,130. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

On Wednesday, April 21st, Costanzo Frank De sold 952 shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total value of $40,317.20.

NASDAQ EGLE opened at $52.66 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.61 and a 1 year high of $54.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $661.04 million, a P/E ratio of -23.93 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.91.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The shipping company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.12. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a negative net margin of 7.29% and a negative return on equity of 4.68%. The company had revenue of $69.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.45 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGLE. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 58,007 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,852 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the fourth quarter valued at $433,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 565,581 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $10,746,000 after acquiring an additional 24,528 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,850 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,692 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 7,669 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EGLE. Zacks Investment Research raised Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet raised Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Eagle Bulk Shipping from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Eagle Bulk Shipping from $42.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.83.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users.

