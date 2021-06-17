Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Purchased by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 23.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 678,564 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 130,483 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up 0.7% of Baird Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.15% of Costco Wholesale worth $239,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Allegiant Private Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth approximately $469,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 993.3% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,777 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 14,725 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,548,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth approximately $260,000. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 837 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. 65.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,437,490.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,602 shares in the company, valued at $5,215,748.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.31, for a total transaction of $960,775.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 59,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,950,224.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,030 shares of company stock worth $5,130,609 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

COST stock traded up $5.57 on Thursday, reaching $384.98. 49,741 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,580,400. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $295.40 and a 12 month high of $393.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $377.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.66, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.47. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 27.30%. The business had revenue of $44.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 35.71%.

COST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $352.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $410.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $435.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $401.00.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Article: How dollar cost averaging works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.