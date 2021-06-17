Covestro (ETR:1COV) Trading Down 2.1%

Shares of Covestro AG (ETR:1COV) traded down 2.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as €53.52 ($62.96) and last traded at €53.62 ($63.08). 1,028,212 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 12% from the average session volume of 917,794 shares. The stock had previously closed at €54.76 ($64.42).

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €68.00 ($80.00) price objective on Covestro and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective on Covestro and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Independent Research set a €64.00 ($75.29) price objective on Covestro and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €76.00 ($89.41) target price on Covestro and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €75.00 ($88.24) target price on Covestro and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €66.25 ($77.94).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.21, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €56.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.05.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties (CAS). The Polyurethanes segment develops, produces, and markets chemical precursors, such as diphenylmethane diisocyanate, toluene diisocyanate, and polyether polyol, which are used primarily in the furniture, construction, and automotive industries.

