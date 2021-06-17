Covey Capital Advisors LLC Sells 19,380 Shares of Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI)

Covey Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) by 35.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,172 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 19,380 shares during the period. Covey Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Angi were worth $457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Angi by 7.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 169,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,198,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Angi in the first quarter worth approximately $375,000. Buckhead Capital Management LLC grew its position in Angi by 25.6% in the first quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 53,105 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 10,840 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Angi during the 4th quarter worth $384,000. Finally, Lakewood Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Angi by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP now owns 200,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,639,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. 13.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ANGI shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Angi in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Angi from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Angi from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Angi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Angi presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.45.

Shares of ANGI stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,031,197. Angi Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.28 and a 1-year high of $19.17. The company has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,359.00 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.66.

In other news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total value of $140,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 271,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,826,563.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Angi Company Profile

Angi Inc offers home service professionals in the United States and internationally. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects; provides consumers with tools and resources to find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals, as well as offers online appointment booking; and connects consumers with service professionals by telephone, as well as offers several home services-related resources.

