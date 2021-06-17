Covey Capital Advisors LLC Sells 8,166 Shares of Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX)

Covey Capital Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) by 17.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,166 shares during the quarter. Cardlytics comprises 3.6% of Covey Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Covey Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cardlytics were worth $4,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of Cardlytics by 9.9% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 857,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,097,000 after buying an additional 77,265 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Cardlytics by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 75,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,738,000 after buying an additional 5,357 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Cardlytics by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 163,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,359,000 after purchasing an additional 33,834 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Cardlytics by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 36,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,269,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cardlytics in the fourth quarter worth $13,560,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CDLX traded up $4.94 on Thursday, hitting $109.86. 4,464 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 460,677. The company has a quick ratio of 7.63, a current ratio of 7.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.44. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.83 and a beta of 2.60. Cardlytics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.89 and a 52-week high of $161.47.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $53.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.96 million. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 20.85% and a negative net margin of 34.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.26) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cardlytics, Inc. will post -1.98 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Scott D. Grimes sold 2,000 shares of Cardlytics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.49, for a total value of $252,980.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 238,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,148,765.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew Christiansen sold 500 shares of Cardlytics stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.95, for a total value of $54,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,597 shares in the company, valued at $1,824,840.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,834 shares of company stock worth $6,186,324 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.14% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Cardlytics from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Cardlytics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Cardlytics from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Bank of America upgraded Cardlytics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Cardlytics from $90.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cardlytics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.17.

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform within financial institutions digital channels that include online, mobile, email, and various real-time notifications in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

