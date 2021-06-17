Cowen Raises BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) Price Target to $21.00

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) had its price target raised by research analysts at Cowen from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Cowen’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 30.60% from the company’s current price.

BCRX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. TheStreet downgraded BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.35.

Get BioCryst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ:BCRX opened at $16.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.40 and a beta of 2.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.35. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.30 and a 1 year high of $17.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.10). BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 5,272.40% and a negative net margin of 653.70%. The company had revenue of $19.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.80 million. Equities analysts forecast that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BioCryst Pharmaceuticals news, Director George B. Abercrombie sold 6,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.90, for a total value of $92,671.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,667 shares in the company, valued at $134,371.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider William P. Sheridan sold 71,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $1,076,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $591,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,426 shares of company stock worth $1,257,956 over the last three months. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BCRX. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,467,998 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,229,000 after buying an additional 475,989 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 42,195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 6,210 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 178,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 48,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 399,168 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.71% of the company’s stock.

About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers oral and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; Mundesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

Further Reading: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.