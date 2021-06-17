CPS Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CPSH) Shares Sold by Essex Investment Management Co. LLC

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC trimmed its stake in shares of CPS Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CPSH) by 82.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,936 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 91,746 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned about 0.14% of CPS Technologies worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in CPS Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in CPS Technologies by 50.2% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 33,506 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 11,204 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in CPS Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in CPS Technologies by 2,093.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 158,868 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after purchasing an additional 151,625 shares during the period. 11.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CPS Technologies alerts:

Shares of CPSH opened at $7.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.86. CPS Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $1.34 and a 12 month high of $30.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 396.70 and a beta of 1.42.

In other CPS Technologies news, major shareholder Financial Corp Peregrine sold 5,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.41, for a total value of $67,798.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Over the last three months, insiders sold 155,672 shares of company stock worth $2,039,854. 29.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CPS Technologies Profile

CPS Technologies Corporation produces and sells advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing/internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets. The company primarily offers metal matrix composites that are a combination of metal and ceramic, such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; baseplates and housings for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications, as well as in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heatspreaders used with integrated circuits for use in internet switches and routers.

See Also: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CPS Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CPSH).

Receive News & Ratings for CPS Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CPS Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.