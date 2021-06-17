CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $138.26 Million

Equities analysts expect CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) to report sales of $138.26 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for CRA International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $141.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $136.40 million. CRA International posted sales of $123.03 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that CRA International will report full-year sales of $561.42 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $552.85 million to $566.72 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $594.42 million, with estimates ranging from $580.27 million to $607.49 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for CRA International.

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $146.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.67 million. CRA International had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 14.86%. CRA International’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CRAI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CRA International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of CRA International from $82.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

In related news, Director William F. Concannon sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $164,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,862,630. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Nancy Hawthorne sold 3,798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.65, for a total value of $317,702.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,998 shares in the company, valued at $1,170,932.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRAI. Factorial Partners LLC purchased a new position in CRA International during the 1st quarter valued at about $12,000,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CRA International in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,279,000. Pembroke Management LTD increased its stake in shares of CRA International by 4.6% during the first quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 304,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,713,000 after buying an additional 13,515 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of CRA International by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,408 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,891,000 after buying an additional 13,275 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in CRA International by 8.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 138,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,301,000 after purchasing an additional 10,395 shares during the period.

CRA International stock opened at $86.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $631.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.73. CRA International has a twelve month low of $35.35 and a twelve month high of $87.18.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. CRA International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.04%.

CRA International, Inc, a consulting company, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

